From Quirky Slap Bands To Glitzy Backpacks, This Kids Store Is Lit Af!

Located on the second floor of Marina Mall in OMR, Smily Kiddos is truly a mecca for all things quirky and colourful. Mainly a stationery store, we found some really cool accessories for kids here. It’s the bright, purple-coloured lunch bags here that first caught our attention, with adorable unicorns and rainbows printed on them. Prices for smaller boxes start from about INR 600. You can also find space-themed lunch bags in black and blue here. Their stationary, however, is their USP, and the variety will make even you squeal with joy. Erasers in the form of cookies, cupcakes and animals, rainbow-coloured pencil holders, pens with bee-heads, bunny ears and cacti as caps, watches, rulers in pastel hues and attached stencils - Smily Kiddos is truly a stationery wonderland. Their pencil boxes are worth checking out too, featuring sequins, cartoon characters and even shaped in the form of shoes. Prices for these start from about INR 500. Love bags? Smily Kiddos has a whole range of them right from small pouches and slings to proper backpacks. You can find them in iridescent hues, in glittering blues and pinks, and also carrying printed cartoon characters, cutesy sketches, animal figures and more. There are board games, diaries and fancy sippers to check out too!