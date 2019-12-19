Fill Your Chakna Desires With This Home-based Online Store

Is munchy craving hitting you? Snack Matters online makes and delivers homemade snacks and beverages to your doorstep. Being a veggie haven, their snacks are pure vegetarian and contain no maida, refined oil or refined sugar. You can go for some savoury snacks like nachos and cheesy canopies along with some cakes and cookies to please your sweet tooth. They make custom made orders for veggie florets and pizza bites as well. You choose your toppings and flavours. Their veggie florets look so aesthetically pleasing with their colourful crunchy outsides and creamy toppings of vegetables and cheese, you can't take your eyes off them.

Snack Matters also makes beverages of milk and juices under the name of Milk Matters and Juice Matters respectively. Their milk products do not actually use dairy milk but plant-based milk! Go vegan with their soya milk, coconut milk or cashew milk. They have dates infused milk as well. Its packaging is as cute as their pretty coloured milk themselves. Under the name of Juice Matters, they make healthy counterparts to sodas and coke. Their beetroot, cabbage, capsicum and carrot juices are naturally sweetened and come with the goodness of these vegetables. They have a mix of fruits such as avocado, apple, blueberry and cranberry as well! You can subscribe to them for daily order at INR 840 for 7 days.

For any party order, you can call up Snack Matters to cater. They accept bulk orders along with helping you customise the best of snacks for your party. You can g with their existing snacks or can go with some customised ones as well! They make pizzas and sandwiches for catering as well. All you have to do is dial them up and place your order.