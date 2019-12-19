We Found One Of The First Cookie Artists Of India, And She’s Here In Namma Chennai!

Heard of cookie art? If you’re shaking your head ‘no’, don’t worry, it’s popular only in countries like the US, UK, and Australia. We found Sonali, who is probably one of the first specialised cookie artists in the country, and she’s right here in Chennai!

In cookie art, the cookie is your canvas and you can recreate almost any art which you would on paper. Sonali started this about five years ago, after she got bored of being a traditional home baker. She wanted to do something different, but it had to be suitable to the Chennai weather, easy to deliver, and fully delicious. After watching cookie art classes conducted by Anne Yorks, a popular artist in the US, Sonali started Sweet Heavens.



Currently, she works with royal icing, which dries hard and can be kept in our room temperature. She’s even shipped cookies to the US and UK, and every piece of these cookies is edible. She’s tried watercolour effects, stenciling, and stamping, where she uses edible food colour as ink.



She’s made some super quirky designs too including cookies stabled like colour pencils, cute baby-shaped cookies for a baby shower, and a meadow complete with the summer sky, wildflowers, and grass. All this on a cookie!



You can get customised cookies (3 to 3.5 inches) starting INR 50 and mini cookies (4 pieces) in flavours like vanilla, chocolate, and lemon. The premium flavours include chocolate chip, spiced chocolate, spiced honey, and brown sugar. You can directly call her and place your order.