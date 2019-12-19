This Store In Ampa Skywalk Will Give You The Sheer Joy Of Dressing Up All Ethnic

We never understood why must we just save ethnic wear for only special occasions. Every day is an occasion and just another chance to flaunt your traditions. And Souchii located on the 2nd floor of Ampa Skywalk Mall in Aminjikarai gives you plenty of pretty reasons to don Indian wear. With bold colours and cuts, these ethnic casuals make for a perfect day out as well as smart workwear. With their roots flaring deep into the Indian folk heritage, they specialise in different kinds of kurtas, dupattas and fusion wear.

Talking about kurtas, you can find anarkali kurtas, straight cut kurtas, maxi dress style kurtas, kurtas with vests and long and short kurtas. We especially love Souchii's special attention to minimal yet bold and intricate tribal patterns. Going through their collection in this mall, we found it to be a patterned and embroidery haven. Aztecs, bagrus and dabus, you can have your kurtas filled with a lot of fun motifs and patterns. We especially love their indigo collection. Apparently, they have used natural dye for this.

A white embroidered kurti along with an indigo hued dupatta with tribal floral motifs makes for a perfect field day at work. We also loved kurtis which come with attached long vests. You can buy any colour leggings at INR 399 to pair it up with your kurta. Souchii also has a huge range of fusion dresses with thin belts to pair up with. While you can find solid colours with laser cuts and embroidery, we were more or less struck by their range of contemporary floral collections. The best part about these dresses is that these may be bright in their colours but never too much to be an eyesore. The prints are kept minimal yet enough to make a mark. After all, why should you dull your vibe?