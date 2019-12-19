From Mementoes To Knee Caps And Everything In Between, You Can Get It All At This Sports Store

Tucked inside a lane on Purusaiwakkam High Road, Sportline is a tiny store filled with sports accessories. Although it looks quite small, this place has everything you could possibly need with regard to sports.

From indoor games such as carrom boards, shooting board, chess boards to accessories for sports such as cricket, football, basketball, badminton, and tennis, you can find an array of options here. The carrom boards in particular range in multiple sizes, with small boards starting from INR 800 and full-sized one priced at INR 6000.

You can also find multiple gym accessories here such as boxing gloves, mats, kettlebells, dumbbells, skipping ropes, gymnastic balls, and fitness tubes, with gloves starting from INR 100. Sportline also has a limited collection of neon-coloured basketball and football shoes from brands like Nike and Reebok that come with a minimum 10-30 percent discount. They also have a great collection of swimming goggles and caps, starting from INR 400.

Sportline is also equipped with mementos, trophies, and injury prevention products such as knee caps, braces, and tapes, all available in multiple sizes and colours starting from INR 100. And here’s the best part. Everything at Sportline is available at a minimum 10 percent discount. Pretty cool right?