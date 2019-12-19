Get Your Jewel Fix At This Handmade Jewellery Store In Velachery

Handmade stuff has a charm like no other. Get your one of a kind jewellery at Sreevee Handmade Jewellery store in Velachery. Srividya, the owner of the store designs and handcrafts all her jewellery with materials from around the country. You can go through their collection of bangles, necklaces, rings, earring and bracelets.

A favourite collection of their customers are their beaded jewellery. Sreevee Handmade Jewellery also has a striking collection of agate beads matched with oxidised silver. However, we love their take on cotton beads. Their black and red cotton beaded combination matched with their oxidised silver pendants will totally add the charm to your saree. You can even go for their pastel beaded studs or drop earrings to match to your party outfits. Pair up that cocktail dress of yours with their white beaded necklace and earring set, and you will have no need for pearls. Prices start from INR 400.

Sreevee Handmade Jewellery also makes thread jewellery. You can combine your favourite colours and patterns, and they can make you a suitable silk thread necklace to match your outfit! They will even add a cotton dori to help you adjust the length. They even make kundan jhumkas with a mix of threads and oxidised silver starting at INR 200. We found their limited-edition, kalamkari print cloth jewellery set the most interesting. Head to the shop, and you might just find more like it!