This Sanctuary Is The Only Place In The World Where You Can See The Bird Jerdon’s Courser, Been Here Yet?

Next time you’re thinking of where to go on holiday, say hello to Kadapa (1.5 hours from Jammalamadugu) - home to one of India’s best wildlife sanctuaries. Located just 15 km from Kadapa, the sanctuary houses nearly 176 types of vegetation and wildlife.

The USP is the endangered bird, Jerden’s Courser, which can only be spotted in this sanctuary in the whole world. This bird (discovered in 1848) was deemed extinct until it made a comeback in 1986. Now, the bird lives in the sparse scrub regions of this sanctuary. You can see more than 1400 plant species here too. Red Sanders, an endangered species is found in plenty here. The sanctuary is full-on #InstaGoals with its thorn forests, deep slopes, and gorgeous canopy.



Animals like the panther, sloth bear, nilgai, deer (Chital & Sambar), antelope (Chousingha), gazelle (Chinkara) wild boar, and fox are known to be spotted regularly by tourists. The best time to visit is between October and March, so book your tickets during one of these long weekends. There is a forest rest house at Siddavotam and Kadapa if you’re planning to make your trip longer. The rare Honey Badger was also discovered in the sanctuary, so act fast and book your tickets! If you're driving down from Jammalamadugu, it should take you less than two hours.

