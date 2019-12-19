Why Buy Them Gold When You Can Pair Up Some Glittering Imitation Jewellery From This Online Store?

You don't have to go for real gold just because you have a wedding event coming up. We know how much of an expensive deal can that be. Check out Sriana's jewellery, an online label. They make some of the chic fashion jewellery pieces which come in both minimal and heavy designs and can make you the showstopper of the evening. They specialise in making necklaces, earrings and bangles. Matte finish, German finish, kemp beads and even semi-precious stones, they put a lot of work into each of their pieces.

If you are looking for chokers and pipe necklaces then Sriana's Jewellery has a range of collection to choose from. We love their kemp beaded chokers which are just for INR 800 and two-tone, polished, multi-stoned pipe necklace which is for INR 1150. Their pipe necklaces are minimal, elegant and light. They also have colourful jhumkis and studs.

Sriana's Jewellery also has a number of bangles, bracelets and hip belts option. If you are not much of a heavy bangles set person, you can go for an imitation gold pair of kadas as well which start at INR 150. These kadas are also adjustable! They are lighter and come in a range of design. Pair up a hip belt with your saree and it couldn't look more sensual! Would you prefer an oxidised silver plain hip belt or a little more extravagantly stoned gold polished one? They start at just INR 500! They have free shipping as well. Jewellery haven, wouldn't you say?