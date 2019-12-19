Walk The Roads Like Red Carpet With Stilettos From This Factory Outlet Store In Valasaravakkam

Ever had that moment of walking into a puddle and ruining your favourite sneakers or breaking your stilettos while dancing? More than anything, the heartbreak is probably because of how much they cost you in the first place. Stelattoes shoe store is a factory outlet in Valasaravakkam that deals with footwear for men, women and kids. From slippers and sandals, you will find sneakers, wedges, slip-on and even crocs.

Did we miss out on how much they would cost you? You can buy bellies and kitten heels at INR 300 each! Stelattoes has formal shoes for both men and women starting at INR 500. from double padding on the foot to soft suede clothing on top, we found some elegant cuties! All favourite favourites of black and white to elegant pastel hues, we found a drool-worthy range. Along with it, their sneakers range was totally up to the trend, stripped or embroidered, you just have you say your size, you get it!

Stelattoes has a range of buckle shoes, flats and sneakers for kids as well! We loved their plushy hello kitty and panda designs on their shoes and we are sure your kid will as well. Otherwise, if you are searching for barbies or hot wheels, they have those along with simple slippers and shoes as well from INR 200 onwards. If you need a warmer, you can go for their unisex socks as well. Black, white or checkers, you will be taken right back to school with their patterns.