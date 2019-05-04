Step Into An Alternative Universe To Relax At Chennai Floats

Chennai Floats is a place for someone who loves swimming or the idea of floating is going to fall in love with this place! You can either opt for 45min or an hour of floating depends on the time you have. The water inside the floatation device works similar to the dead sea. Hence you have no way of drowning in water. With the mild music and the feeling of you floating, I'm pretty sure you think you are in some alternate universe. It's also meant to treat sore muscles and it's used widely by sportspersons to relieve the sore muscles faster. Overall it's a must visit the place to go to Chennai to get this amazing experience. So take your best friend or bae and treat yourself with this amazing experience