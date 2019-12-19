Ladies! This Boutique In Haddows Road Is Winning For Both Decor And Style!

Hiding inside a bylane on Haddows Road is this lovely boutique called Studio Ayana, a label started by Chennai-based Pooja Sundaresh. Featuring an extensive collection of ethnic and contemporary wear, Studio Ayana has won us over with its pretty decor, beautiful fabrics, and intricate craftsmanship. We especially loved the sarees here. Available in fabrics such as kota silk, tussar, and Kanchipuram, these start from about INR 7000 and can be found in both pastel shades and deep hues of blues, reds and greens. The organza sarees, in particular, won us over with the richness of the fabric and sophisticated prints and colours. Studio Ayana also offers an array of salwar suits, crop tops, and skirts and full-length anarkalis in silk, crepe, gota work, zardozi, pipework, floral prints and more. There are suitable options for both light, festive wear and heavy wedding wear. You can also find casual kurtas and kurta dresses, hanging inside vintage wooden closets here. Available in fabrics such as kota silk, tussar and moss silk, these can add an element of grandeur to your office wear. Hiding similarly inside a closet is the western wear that includes jumpsuits and full-length dresses made mainly with satin silk and moss silk among other fabrics. Starting from about INR 5000, you can totally make a statement with these ensembles. Studio Ayana also does customised outfits, so you can get an outfit designed from scratch with the help of their designing team. They are also working on bridal lehengas, so all you brides-to-be, make sure you watch out for those.