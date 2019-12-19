Customised Jackets And Designer Sarees, This Label Makes You Look And Feel Different

It all started at a wedding. No, Dakshana Rajaram didn't find her life partner. But she did find her true calling. She had made a few clothes for a friend's wedding. Before she knew it, she had started designing sarees for clients. What prompted her to do so? Her love for fabric, texture, colours, prints and her mother's wardrobe, of course.

Before calling it Studio Daksh, her label was called Tuhil, which meant second skin in Sanskrit. She started with 20 sarees, which was an all-out sale and a huge success. Since then, they have designed everything from jackets, palazzos, and dresses to skirts and sarees. She also tried her hand at kids clothing like pavadai-sattai for girls and sherwani kurta for boys. As for fabrics, Dakshana primarily focusses on Indian silhouettes and fabrics. Expect everything like block prints, kalamkari, ikat, pochampally, and mix and match of different kinds of fabric.

The USP of the label is their exclusivity. No two designs are the same and every attire is made from scratch. Dakshana only has her team of tailors and masters to thank! Her sarees are priced from INR 1,500 onwards.