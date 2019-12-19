Add Character To Your Living Space With Artsy Furniture From This Plush Boutique

If furniture shopping is what you're planning to do this summer, we suggest you head to Studio Ebony. A furniture boutique in Kilpauk, this place is simply stunning. Teakwood furniture for the living room, bedroom, cane chairs, pretty paintings, this place is your fix for home decor 101. Located inside an office that looks more like a house (and a beautiful one at that), we fell in love with the place with every step we took. Artistically put together and spaced out beautifully, the furniture in every room in this office offers an inviting vibe and is worth ogling over. The moment we walked in, our eyes got fixated on the teakwood dining table occupying the central room. Crafted to perfection, teakwood is the specialty of this store and the offerings include chairs, wardrobes, shelves, coffee tables, beds and more. We also found steal-worthy cane chairs and tables at Studio Ebony. Embodying modern designs, these can go anywhere from your living room or balcony to your bedroom and study. Studio Ebony also has beautiful bronze artefacts and a room full of earthy paintings in rustic tones. We also found a stunning bar set made out of teakwood, exuding class and sophistication in the room with the paintings. Ready to pick, all of these pieces can also be customized to suit your taste. Studio Ebony also does art restoration and the work they have done with a 200 year old Chettinad door (no, we kid you not), stands as a testament the fact that their craftsmanship is par excellence. Now that you have all the deets, you know exactly where to go the next time you think of investing in good furniture.