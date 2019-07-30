Brides To Be, Ace The B-Game With This Bridal Boutique

Bridal shopping is no easy task, and in that Studio V7 comes as a saviour. All the brides-to-be, you will love this brand that can get your entire wardrobe part of your wedding trousseau sorted. From bespoke designing to offering accessories that blend beautifully with your ensembles, Studio V7 does it all.

We love their craftsmanship with gowns, in particular. Cape gowns, lace dresses, full-length anarkalis, embroidered digital gowns, Indo-western gowns, they do all kinds of gowns. Studio V7's lehenga designing too is just as gorgeous. From choosing the coolest colour tones to decking up the fabric with intricate embroidery, patchwork and laces, they will make your lehenga choli wearing an awe-worthy experience.

Studio V7 also does a fab job with bridal blouses. With sequins work, thread embroidery, cut work and laces, they will turn your blouse into a piece of art and make sure you're the centre of attention when you wear it. You can also shop for some lovely designer wear, casual salwar suits, dresses and accessories here. Stop worrying about your trousseau and instead, start shopping for it now.