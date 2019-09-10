Baskets To Plates, This Online Store Sells Fancy Handicrafts From Vietnam

Vietnam is a country whose handicrafts have always been identified with its farmers trying to build a living using their craft. And now, you can buy these exquisite creations right here in Chennai. Stuff, an online store, curates and sells to you handicrafts sourced from the faraway lands of Vietnam. They specialise in selling home products made lacquer, bamboo, rattan and seagrass.

Owned by Preeya and her husband, you can call them up to give you more information about their catalogue. We found a range of traditional bamboo baskets in flamboyant colours at Stuff. You can pick up their seagrass baskets, cloth laundry baskets, bread baskets or baskets within baskets! Their seagrass basket is our love at the moment, tbh. It even has a white bow! They don't have that typical crisscrossed pattern. Some of them have bows made out of seagrass, and some have even designs made out of bamboo barks. Their breadbaskets come with a large chequered cloth frame as well.

The best part - you can customise them according to your required colour and size. Prices range between INR 150 - INR 800. Stuff also sells elegant lacquer and ceramic wares with elemental colours and simplistic designs. Our fave pick is their Persian blue, traditional bowl cum plate which came with white dragonflies carved in the middle. If you are looking for more type of wares and trays, then they have bamboo ones as well.

You can check out their signature pieces of lampshades as well, made out of the same materials. The diffusion of light through the bamboo shades are a sight to behold. Mostly, she takes orders in bulk (above 100) online, but if you're looking to just pick a few things, you can take a visiting appointment with her.