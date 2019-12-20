This Artist Makes Doodled Art Which Will Bring A Fresh Smile To Your Face!

Art can change moods, and we couldn't agree more, especially more so when we came across doodle artworks by Subiksha Venkatesh. A happy place for her, she makes these funky doodles as a passion, and she isn't afraid to share the joy with the world. These are made out of her bedroom using pencils, pens, charcoals and brushes.

Subiksha Venkatesh makes a lot of cartoon freestyle doodles. You can expect different expressions of Spongebob squished into one tiny rectangle or happy ghosts against a multicoloured background. We also love the way she uses her doodles to depict various human emotions. The simple faced lady with her head filled with doodles talks about the vastness of imagination or even her depiction of Benedict Cumberbatch with a half his profile filled with mechanical doodles beautifully express her creativity.

Subiksha Venkatesh also makes basic illustrations which makes them look perfect for a stamp. She makes pixel art and dots art as well. We also love her collection of intricate and colourful mandalas. We love her work with historical and cultural buildings around the city, as she has filled them with doodled intricacies.

You can get your name and quotes customised into a frame too! Pop in with some colours or enjoy the simple blacks and white. She can also customise mugs and t-shirts for you. You can get a birthday card made, and she will doodle out all your favourite memories and internal jokes! For festive special, you can get her to fuse Mandala patterns into various greeting cards and wall hanging too.