Mandala On Walls, Clocks And Coils. This Chennai Artist Has Us Tripping On Her Craft

Chennai-based Suganya Balakumar is a dedicated architect and quite good at her work. But that’s not just what makes her amazing. It’s her expression of love for colours and patterns through her mandala art that has won our heart completely. Having nurtured this passion for about five years, Suganya has made quite an impression with her art. From ready to buy, hand-painted kitchenware that includes pans and spatulas to customized, mandala inspired home decor accessories such as cushion covers, antiques, and clocks, she does it all. We particularly loved her rose window inspired mandala work that looks like a circular kaleidoscope of colours. She also incorporates arabic jaali patterns into her work that have a very ethnic appeal and are popularly chosen for antiques. Suganya’s offerings also include mandala painting and printing for stationery items such as book covers, bookmarks and more, starting INR 100. She’s even cast her mandala magic on mosquito coils (no, really) that look so pretty that you wouldn’t want to burn them, with a pack of four coils costing about INR 150. Her list of quirky knick-knacks further includes miniatures for terrariums, painted planters, fridge magnets and keychains starting from just INR 40. And if you’re not amazed already, you’ve got to check out her paintings that can be purchased readily. A fusion of hypnotizing patterns and colours, these come in five sizes and start from INR 500. It doesn’t end there. Her beautiful craft has been spreading joy even among the Varda survivors. By selling tree logs from uprooted trees after sprucing them up with her mandala work, she has been raising funds for these survivors. Priced at INR 500, these can make for great home decor accents and also can be given as gifts. How cool is that?