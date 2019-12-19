Drool Over Whiskey Chocolate Cake With Beer Truffles By Sugar Brush

Beer truffles and whiskey chocolate cakes, Sugar Brush bakes these for weddings, birthdays, or just a regular Tuesday and they look like they’re lifted right out of our dream. Keerthy Kiran started Sugar Brush last year after experimenting with rustic and semi-naked cakes. We love the cakes with stencil, palette knife painting techniques, and watercolour effects, which makes it seem like the colours are flowing seamlessly.

The flavours include pistachio cream cheese, chocolate, and salted caramel, chocolate and chocolate cream cheese, lemon blueberry, and lemon meringue. Our fave cake is the three-tier wedding cake with two elephants with balloons on the bottom and a couple on a motorbike on top. She recently baked a chocolate sponge with ganache topped with two butterflies made with rice paper. We can't wait to devour that! The non-liquor cakes start from INR 1,200 (half kg).

But, regular cakes are not what they are all about. The liquor cakes are the biggest hit, and Keerthy uses premium liquor like Jameson, Glenfiddich, Jack Daniel’s, Black Label for the whiskey-based cakes. Her fastest-moving cake is the whiskey chocolate cake topped with whiskey truffles and beer truffles on either side.

You can also get a wheat beer cake or whiskey chocolate cake with salted whiskey caramel. She uses Cointreau, Baileys, Hennessy, and a coffee wine from Ugandan coffee estates for some of her cakes. You can get a half kg cake starting INR 1,500. The cake toppings include fresh flowers and popcorn. From white banana cake with sea salt caramel cream cheese (and peanut butter caramel popcorn) to quadruple Irish cake spiked with Irish whiskey, we’re loving these yum cakes with the good old glug-glug!