This Brand Sells Rural Artisans' Made Natural Incense Sticks

No matter how much of that room freshener you spray, the freshness will never match that of your Paati's puja incense. Bringing back the tradition is Sunlight Incense. The brand specialises in making incense by fusing natural fragrance and flavours from flowers, leaves, buds and spices that have been naturally grown. The best part of it all? These incense sticks are specially handcrafted by rural artisans!

Sunlight Incense has three major categories of scents - Sunlight Botanical Incense, Rhino Agarbatti and Sunlight Agarbatti. The Rhino Agarbatti was a step towards saving endangered Indian Rhino. They have five fragrances in the line and all the sticks are hand-rolled. With the sale of each package, the money goes into saving one Rhino! Their Sunlight Agarabatti is the basic incense sticks that comes in five simple aromas - sandalwood, lavender, jasmine and Kasturi.

However, if you are looking for something a little more therapeutic, they Sunlight Botanical Incense are your best bet. Their elemental packets are the prettiest with hand-coloured sticks. You pick your element of fire, water, air, earth and sky. They are made with a mix of essential oils derived from their own farms. They also have a Dreamcatcher collection which is a mix of all of those. Their floral collection is next in line. If you are searching for exotic, go for their Java range which is made with Citronella and lemongrass oils procured from the forests of West Java in Indonesia. More than anything, it is their rustic cardboard packaging with minimal hand illustrations which make us want to own them all!