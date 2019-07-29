Spill Some Sass And Glam With Ethnic Wear From This Boutique

Tucked inside a basement, Surang offers you the best of ethnic fashion. A womenswear boutique, we found some rad ethnic wear here. The lehenga section especially has our heart as it features the prettiest pastels with applique work, sequins, delicate laces, stones and zardozi work. Perfect for festive occasions and weddings, you're sure to catch everyone's attention with these. Surang also has lovely kurtas and gowns. Printed florals, all over embroidery, bodycon gowns in monochrome hues, gotta patti dresses, each piece being charming in its own way. You can also pick out salwar suits, shararas and ghararas, anghrakha kurtas there. You can also pick running fabrics from Surang for salwar suits and get them stitched to your liking. The Indo-Western outfits here are also quite stunning and come with fancy drapes and silhouettes in pastel colours as well as deep tones of Indigo, red, green and more.