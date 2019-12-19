Another Way You Can Go Green Without Making A Dent In Your Pocket

Did you know that the usual dry cleaners use PERC in their processes and these leave a lot of toxic waste behind? This is because dry cleaners usually use petroleum or gasoline as solvents. But here's a store that uses only organic solvents and is completely environment-friendly, Presto Green Dry Cleaners. The store is situated in Chittaranjan Road near TTK Road. The owner, Arun Oliver is very friendly and even takes time to explain the process and shows you around the place including showing around his equipment that makes the process so eco-friendly. The biggest plus is that it doesn't even cost extra! The rates are completely reasonable and they also offer free pick up and delivery within a 5 Km radius. A set of formal clothes set me back by only ₹350 which is the same as any other dry cleaners.