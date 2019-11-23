Ladies! Look Like A Dream With Customised Outfits From This T Nagar Boutique

Bespoke outfits are surely special, but not all of them know how to get it right. We, however, cannot say that for Swaadh Designer Studio in T-Nagar. Specialising in designing for both contemporary and ethnic outfits, this label can make you look glamorous for any occasion.

We found their embroidery designing to be absolutely spot-on! From intricate zardosi and aari work to elaborate Indian motifs studded with crystals, kundan stones, sequins, mirrors and even ornaments, Swaadh seems to do a stellar job with everything. We especially love their bridal blouses that look super-heavy but also elegant. Featuring detailed motifs like palanquins, bride and groom figures, chandeliers, birds, musical instruments and even kutthuvilakku (lamps), you're surely going to be the centre of attention with their blouses.

Swaadh also does customised sarees, anarkalis, cocktail gowns, co-ords and even dresses. We totally fell for their customised crepe saree with contrast blouse paired with an ornamental, embroidered belt. You can also get bespoke lehengas done or jazz up your sarees with applique work, interesting sequins motifs and geometric mirror work. They seem to be extensively focusing on highlighting the sleeves of outfits with bespoke embroidery (they sure do look gorgeous), and if that's something you fancy, we suggest you start with that.