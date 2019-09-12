Chennaites! Have You Heard About This Awesome Book Swapping Community Yet?

Book lovers, we've got something exciting for you! SwapBook, a book sharing community started in 2011 in Mumbai has a Chennai edition, and we're loving what we're hearing. Bringing together ardent bibliophiles, SwapBook helps people share their love for reading with each other and also exchange books while at it. From publishers and literature enthusiasts to students and corporates, this community has people from all walks of life coming together, hosting compelling discussions on the literary world.

Their meetup called #Brunchwith Books happens once a month on a Sunday, where the members bring a book or two to exchange with the group. Here, you also get to share your thoughts about the book and even learn a few things from other members as they talk about trending topics, authors, writing styles and more. SwapBook Chennai even has a tie-up with Higginbothams in Chennai where they mostly host these Sunday meetings.

Wondering how you can be a part of this community? Just send them a request on Facebook where they keep posting updates about their meetups. There is no fee of any sort - you just have to bring your love for books with you!