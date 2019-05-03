Bags From This Brand Are Like Second Skin, Literally!

Carry a little sass in your hands the next time you step out in a bag made by the brand, töhl, a high-quality leather accessories brand handcrafted in Chennai founded by Manish Kalra. The brand töhl was conceived as far back as in 2006 but was relaunched recently. High-quality leather products at affordable prices; that is what töhl is all about. For the non-Tamil speakers, töhl, meaning skin in Tamil, is a brand synonymous with luxury and craftsmanship.

They have a range of women’s bags including wallets, clutches, slings, laptop bags, satchels, totes, bucket bags, handbags, shoulder bags, etc. They are also in the process of launching their men's collection in December, which will include valises, briefcases, messenger bags, duffel bags, travel bags, laptop bags, laptop sleeves, iPad and phone cases, wallets, travel wallets, key cases, belts, and other small accessories.

The one thing that runs across all their products is their innovative designs incorporating modern palettes with different colours and textures. We love their functionally dusty handbag that merges vintage with modern sensibilities. Their floral print Arblay sling is your perfect companion on a party night. Their handbags in pop colours like orange, blue and red are conversation starters and are super stylish. As for the leather, töhl has their own tannery and tan most of the leather they use themselves, except for some fashion leathers like embossed and patent leathers, which is imported from Italy. Their Azure wallet is priced from INR 700 onwards.