Have You Been To Chennai's Oldest Hotel Yet?

The iconic Taj Connemara that was closed for over a year has finally opened its doors to its loyal customers. Dating back to 1854, the hotel’s legendary history has been brought to life with fresh and modern sensibilities. The hotel's refreshed design has eclectic architectural influences of Classic Colonial, Art Deco and distinctive elements from the celebrated architect, Geoffrey Bawa’s ‘Tropical Modernism’. Coming to the food, expect informal and formal dining choices that will convey a 19th-century club-like feel. A little fun fact - did you know that The Lady Connemara Bar & Lounge was the city’s first licensed bar? Cool, eh? Expect nostalgic Anglo-Indian dishes and regional Madras specialties in a relaxed ambiance at the all-day-diner Verandah. For quintessentially Chennai experience, Raintree continues to serve authentic Chettinad fare in an alfresco setting.