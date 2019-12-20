Experience The Taste Of Old Delhi At Punjabi Grill

Enjoy Authentic Punjabi Delicacies at Punjab Grill, with their delectable dishes to choose from like Galouti Kebabs, Chicken Korma, Tawa aloo Chaat, Soya Chaap, Dahi wale gol gappe, Sigri Roasted chicken. The list goes on. With their vibrant vintage decor and ambience, that comes with a bar, we loved the setting! So if you’re looking for some good old kebabs or just some Chaat to gorge on, head over to Punjab Grill!