Bangalore's Famed Tall Blonde French Is Now In Chennai & They've Got All Kinds Of French Fry Fetishes!

Yes, you heard that right. Bangalore’s Tall Blonde French has finally made its way to namma Chennai and we cannot keep calm. Serving about 24 different kinds of fries, this place is a must visit for anyone who loves to munch on those crispy, golden beauties. Although this joint is all veg, you still have plenty of varieties to choose from. We tried their signature All About The Base Fries (ABTB) that comes infused with pizza flavours and a generous serving of grated cheese and fell in love. They also have barbecue, Chinese, Mexican, Butter Paneer and even Jain fries on the menu, all served with signature sauces made by the chef here. Not just that, you can also turn your fries indulgence into a whole meal with paninis, shakes and wraps from the menu. With everything priced at about INR 150 and under, you can totally satisfy all your cravings without spending too much.