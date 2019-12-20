Get Awesome Mediterranean Food At This Eatery On Cathedral Road

Located bang opposite to Stella Maris College, Tamu Tamu is the latest addition to the list of eateries worth checking out along Cathedral Road. Started with the intention of making hummus and pita a go-to snacking option, we went to this place for dinner and loved it! The place is small and the decor simple, but calming. As for the menu, it is spread across hummus falafel plates, Mezze, sides and drinks. If you love yourself a platter full of options, go for Tamu Tamu's Mezze that lets you choose from falafels along with hummus, red chilli sauce, tahini sauce or all of that along with an assortment of breads and pickled veggies. Or you can choose from their falafel plates and pair it up with regular or Zaatar pita or Chilli pita like we did. Craving for spicy food, we paired their Zaatar pita with their Naga King Chilli (it's bombastic) that comes with a bowl full of hummus, sauces, jalapenos, paprika and the Naga King chilli sauce that you should not over-indulge in. This one really got us salivating. One advice - don't shy away from dunking into the bowl as it's both a generous portion to dig into and also drool-worthy. Next, we went for Tamu Tamu's pita pockets, and we absolutely loved them. Freshly baked pita stuffed with falafel, hummus, tahini, fried brinjal, paprika, jalapenos, gherkins and pickled turnips (best thing ever!) make up this dish, and it's oh, so filling! Also messy, but that's how it's supposed to be. Price for this is INR 240. You can also order from Tamu Tamu for lunch or dinner, thanks to their all-day meal boxes. This place is fully vegan too - so yayy! They also have Coquito, a nutmeg drink with nutty flavours, and fruit juices on offer. There's baklava too - reason enough for us to come back.