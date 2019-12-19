Turn On The Bling With This Jewellery Store In Mylapore

This little jewellery shop at Mylapore sells awesome imitation jewellery, and we love their designs. Tara's Jewellery has some really intricate temple designs with beaded necklace bands that are sure to meet the latest trends. Most of their designs are handcrafted and come in sets with the necklace and earrings. Sometimes they even throw in a bracelet. A venture started by Tara Vinodh, Tara's Jewellery has been in the business for 18 years. We like how they have a balanced mix of timeless and trendy jewellery. They also sell jewellery in bulk for you lazy gifters out there. We loved their conch shell pendant with Lord Ganesha at the mouth. We also love their manga haraams for their traditional work and intricate design. Apart from imitation jewellery Tara Jewellery also sells cute jewellery boxes with traditional designs carved on it. They also offer elegant hair combs, bracelets and scrunchies with handcrafted designs on metal pieces that will go perfectly with your ethnic outfit.