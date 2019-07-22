Make Your Own, From Scratch With Fabrics From This Store

Prepare yourself for an overwhelming experience with fabrics when you enter this store. Thakurdas Choithram is your single-window for all your fabric needs. From printed cotton to laced chiffon, this store stocks everything you need to make the perfect clothing.

They keep rolls and rolls of all types of fabric for men and womens’ apparel. Here, you’ll find exquisite rolls of printed and embroidered fabric. The price range for embroidered fabrics is between INR 290 to INR 1500 per metre. The embroidery work they offer highlights their expertise with intricate and delicate handling. Their heavily embroidered fabrics are perfect for those custom made lehengas or sarees for formal occasions, while their lightly embroidered fabrics are best suited for kurtis or tops. Thakurdas Choithram further offers a wide collection of cotton fabrics with prints as well as embroidered patterns that can be made into pretty sundresses.

This fabric store stocks dress material for all sorts of mens apparel too. Thakurdas Choithram offers formal shirt material, pant material and light cotton material for a kurta pajama pair too. They offer classy khadi material for ethnic waistcoats as well. Don’t forget to check out their temple designs and their semi-stiched gowns and lehengas too!