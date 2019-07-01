Here's Why Thambi Vilas Continues To Be Loved By Chennaites!

From offering the wheat halwa that made then famous to serving up authentic, South Indian cuisine at budget prices, Thambi Vilas continues to live up to its promise of bringing hearty meals for every pocket. Their decor is still reminiscent of traditional homes back in the days, invoking a deep sense of nostalgia for those who've loved and lived the old, Madras life. With checkered tiles, classic sunset yellow and leaf green walls and vintage memorabilia adorning every corner of the space, Thambi Vilas proves times may have changed, but their loyalty still lies with offering an authentic, Old Madras dining experience. They still don't have any refrigerators for preservation and procure their meat, fresh from the farms every day. Their menu still comprises of all the cherished Chettinad dishes that can easily fill you up. Mutton Salna, Meen Kolambu, Egg Kothu Parotta, Chicken Saalna idli, there's plenty to choose from. A haven for meat lovers, Thambi Vilas, serves biryanis starting 6 am. That's right! Biryani for breakfast is a thing here. I opted for the vegetarian Biryani with stir-fried cauliflower and paneer and loved how flavoursome it was. My companion opted for the Thambi Vilas Chicken Roast, Fishy Fry and Prawn Biryani and found it to be simply delectable. We gulped all this down with their special Goli Soda (yes, they have it) and got reminded of our childhood. But since no meal is complete without dessert, we moved on to have their Elaneer cake that comes in a clay pot. You can also go for their cold beedas (sweet paan) that comes in flavours like Rasmalai and chocolate and melts in the mouth. They also have peanut chikkis and colourful candies at the billing counter for a perfect finish to a nostalgia-invoking meal.