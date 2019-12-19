The Hidden Mallu Inside You Will Have A Field Day At This Restaurant!

Homesick mallus, have you eaten at this restaurant yet? We're talking about That Mallu Joint. Located on GN Chetty, this place offers some serious, finger-licking mallu food.

Expect delicacies like nei roast chicken (ghee roast chicken), fish curry (there is no mallu, if there is no fish, don't you agree?), appam and stew, Alleppey chicken curry, the signature layered parrotta, beef roast, and biriyani of course. A must try dish is the Meen Manga Curry (fish mango curry. Only a true blue mallu will know how this one tastes).

There is also a vegetarian thali which has ellisheri, avial, etc. End the sumptuous meal with coconut ice cream for dessert. You also have payasam options, that is hard to resist. Most of the food items are made in coconut oil, just like it is made back home in Kerala. Head to this joint and let the mallu side of you have fun!