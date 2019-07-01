Guys! Take The Alternate Route With Animal-Friendly Accessories From This Label

Fashion doesn't always have to hurt and this label is all about that. Called The Alternate, this label is focused on offering stylish and mainly animal-friendly accessories for men. Spread across two categories - shoes and bags, the collection here packs some serious personality and class! Featuring the choicest hues and intricate craftsmanship, the merch here truly has out heart!

We especially loved the monks here. Made to perfection, these come with buckle detailing and are perfect for your Indo-western and formal looks. If you love tassels, The Alternate treats you with a whole range of tassel beauties in shades of cherry, blue, grey and more with a blend of black. You can also find stylish loafers in red and blue with pinstripes and even statement-making woven shoes in tan, grey, black and more. Prices for these start from about INR 2500.

The bags at The Alternate too are as captivating as the shoes. Varieties like rucksacks, backpacks, fabric briefcases and messenger bags form the bag collection. But it's their dual-toned, weekender bags that we found the most stylish in this section. Featuring hues like indigo, coral green, tan, jet black, grey and more, these start from about INR 4500. They even offer woven cardholders starting INR 700 in classic hues of brown, tan and black.