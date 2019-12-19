Make Some New friends As You Stay Nestled In The Hills Of Coonoor At This Hostel

A quaint town within the green of hills is just what you need as a getaway from the hustle of the city. Coonoor is a perfect option for that with its greenery, colonial history and vast tea gardens! But where do you stay? Head to The Backpacker's Burrow if you're looking for a backpacking staycation! Laying comfortably in the lush of green mountains and close to the bustle of the young town, it has mixed dorms, female dorms as well as private rooms.

No matter which room you decide to stay in at The Backpacker's Burrow, you will be graced with magnificent scenic views through and through. The interiors have quirky graffitis made on the wall to make you feel warm and at-home. Choose their dorms to have a socialistic stay which starts at INR 500. Not only are they budget-friendly but it provides you with the easiest option to meet and greet new people from across the world. You will also be provided with safe lockers to keep your belongings as well as TV and Wifi. If you are not very comfortable, then you can choose to go for a female dorm room as well!

They have options for private rooms as well starting at INR 2000. The lighting is vintage and you will get your own private view of the hills and a balcony. You can always head to the kitchen if you don't want to eat from outside. What could be better than a warm cup of tea early in the morning as you rest with the cool winds of the hills?

The Backpacker's Burrow also as a country-style pub, Hopscotch, where you can enjoy a cool mug of beer (or hot cocoa) along with some yummy Indo-continental food. They often host sing-alongs and DJ nights as well! Groove to the music, enjoy the stunning sunset and have a memorable vacation.