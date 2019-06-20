Riders Assemble! This Store In Valasaravakkam Will Bling Up Your Ride

Spending a kidney worth money on a car or a bike and seeing it fade into waste thanks to your love for stunts and pollution, really hurts hearts. However, The Bling Detailing Studio is there to save you from all that pain. Pollution and uninvited scratches have got nothing on them because they have in their arsenal some great polishing packages that start from just INR 400. They also offer foam wash, wax coating, ceramic coating and chrome shining. Your vehicles will be pampered as you want them to! Duration varies from the sizes and the services you require of course.

The best yet, they offer detailing services! Your bikes and cars will be looking luxurious AF in no time without having to spend your salary in just buying a new one. They believe that detailing is an art and give full attention to the tiniest of details and customisation from coating to adding designs!

Your rusty silencer will be double heat resistant and look all shiny with their bling silencer coating! They also have superbikes transformations done by a professional detailing artist priced at about INR 5000. Your Royal Enfield or Harley Davidson will be looking as royal as it did back when you first laid eyes on it in the showroom.