Sucker For Fresh Bakes?This Little Bread Bar In Kilpauk Should Be On Your List

Tucked along Barnaby Road, we found The Bread Bar, a cute little eatery that got our tummy growling. The aroma of freshly baked bread is what lured us in, making us feel like we had finally managed to get our grandma to bake us some fresh loaves of bread that would just disappear into our mouth. With today's special menu catching our attention, we quickly fell in love with the options The Bread Bar had on display. Stuffed Bread Dhokla, Dabeli, Bread Cheese Balls - like, what's not to like? We ordered the Spicy Corn Toast which was had some great textures coming from the bread, a smooth gravy and corn offering a bit of a nibble. The Dabeli was on spot on as well. Priced at INR 50, this made our Indian taste palate really happy with a little bit of sweet, spicy and sour tantalizing our taste buds. The Bread Bar menu also has a Cheese Fondue for just INR 90. The quick-service made us even happier. They also have a special Chef's platter which is a surprise for all. Given the experience we had, we're definitely coming here again, just for this.