Sip On Awesome Coffee At The Brew Room’s Newest Outlet In VR Mall !

If you feel dejected every time you walk into The Brew Room in Alwarpet and see it’s all filled up, worry not. Our fave coffee shop is now brewing in VR Mall and you can do your excited dance!

Decor-wise you can expect a similar feel - coffee doodles and descriptions on the walls, fresh coffee beans on the tables, and filter papers for tissues. Add all this to the buzzing VR Mall and you’re going to be vibing pretty hard! As for the menu, expect the best of coffee - double shot expresso, cortado, and mochaccino. The new additions include Salted Caramel Mocha and White Chocolate Mocha. They’ve got cold drip coffees and hand-crafted brews starting INR 150. The Brew Room retains its special all-day brekkie menu with classic choco chip waffles, eggs, and toast. They’ve got artisanal tea, smoothies, and Italian food (pasta, pizza, sliders) too and we can’t wait to check them out!