First Hungarian Bakehouse Serving Savoury Chimney Cones & More

The Budapest Bakehouse: The Chimney cones concept is something new and it is basically pizza dough wrapped into a cone and then baked. The fillings are fresh & tasty. The menu has various options to choose from and each flavour or variety does justice to its name. The cones are soft & well-baked without being much crispy and the layer of cheese simply makes it yummy. The stuff inside the cones is amazing, a decent amount of spices and meat/vegetables added based on the order. The speciality here is the ice cream cone. The combo of the dough, Nutella and ice cream are simply amazing. *100% Vegan Dough - The Secret recipe vegan dough is baked fresh to make their signature handmade chimneys. *Whole Milk Ice Cream - Smooth, creamy, and delicious. *Real Ingredients - The best of ingredients filled with all the goodness of fresh fruits and real cocoa. The beverages and shakes are really good, last but not the least the savoury cakes, they are really soft and moderately cheesy and the dips make it a good combo to crave for.