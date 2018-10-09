Fulfil Your Chocolate Cravings At This Amazing Cafe In Alwarpet

Have you ever been to a chocolate heaven? If not, then The Chocolate Heaven in Chennai is a must-visit place, and it's surely a heaven for chocolate lovers. Coming to the ambience: The ambience of this place is pretty neat and clean, the seating arrangement is good with comfortable seats. Coming to the food: When you're in a mood for pizza and also pasta, why not have it together? Yes, you heard that. This combination of pizza pasta (pizza arrabbiata) is way too good. We had the freak shake and chocolate mud pot: The name says it, you can order this dish if you really want to get high because of the chocolate, this shake is seriously an overdose of chocolate, blended perfectly with chocolate ice cream and choco chips, it gave a strong and sharp chocolate taste. They presented it really nicely. Even the brownie shake was good.