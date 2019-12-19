Get Awesome Handmade Home Accents From This Online Store

Handmade gifts are always special and we feel even more good about them, thanks to this online gifting store. Called The Colourful Nest, this store is all about sprucing up your space with colourful home accents your casa has been missing all this while. An initiative of Nain Kukreja, an IT professional, she and her team make all the products they have on offer by hand.

Decoupage is their USP and we love it particularly on the bottles they make. Turned into beautiful pieces of art by using intricate decoupage prints and upcycling them, these bottles make for great gifts and home decor items. You can choose from their existing designs or get prints of your own choice done on the bottle. Our fave were the Egyptian print ones and the one with the Buddha design. The Colourful Nest even makes these bottles for party decor, with the prints matching the theme of the event. Pretty cool, we think. Prices for these start from about INR 600.

The Colourful Nest also puts together some really beautiful trunk boxes. Perfect for storing jewellery, knick-knacks, photos, mementoes and more, these are made with MDF wood and can be customized to any size you may like. We found their unicorn print trunk boxes to be the prettiest. They even sell lovely keyholders carrying some zany prints on a made to order basis. These also double up as letterboxes.

But if you're a sucker for table decor, you must check out their handmade trays and coasters that are made with MDF. With intricate designs (the blue and white Indian motif tray is simply stunning), these are perfect for gifting and can add a splash of colour to your tea time. They are even working on making glass coasters and we can't wait to get our hands on them.