Scenic Views And Cosy Ambience! Check Into This Hostel The Next Time You're In Kotagiri

Lush green plantations, fresh air blowing in your face and no hustle and bustle of the city. Sounds like a dream, eh? The Door to Nirvana Hostel in Kotagiri offers just that. A 9-hours drive from Chennai, The Door Nirvana is the only hostel in Kotagiri Hills offering great views of the mountains. With dramatic sunsets and sunrises, you can really feel close to nature here and unwind.

The rooms are all clean and cosy with private bathrooms. For solo travellers, they have both female-only and mixed dorm rooms offering both a 6-bed setup and a 10-bed setup. There's a shared kitchen equipped with a toaster, fridge and a coffee machine along with a common dining area. You can chill by the patio, walk around the garden space or make new friends at the community hall too that comes with a foosball and pool table. The Door to Nirvana Hostel also has a bonfire setting outside along with evening entertainment activities taking place usually.

For some outdoor adventure, you can head to the nearby Catherine waterfalls or just walk in the tea plantations and wait for some bison sightings. The hostel is also only about an hour from Ooty, so that means more nature and places for you to enjoy. Price per bed is about INR 950 and comes with continental breakfast, which is great!. What are you waiting for? Head to The Door to Nirvana Hostel for the scenic getaway and some holiday spamming.