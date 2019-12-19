Ace The B-game With Awesome Bridal Wear From This Store In Adyar

The Dress Shop in Adyar is exploding with some super classy bridal wear and we want you to know! You’ll find pretty embroidered lehengas at this store, along with sequined gowns. They work with in-house designers that incorporate the latest trends in their designs and give the apparel a grand and polished look.

The Dress Shop also houses a colossal collection of sober yet elegant sarees. We just loved their grey linen saree paired with a dark pink blouse, it looks smart and opulent. We even liked their georgette and ruffled saree collection with zari embroidery to complete the look.

What made us catch our breaths was their bridal gowns. With beautiful beadwork and bright colours, this collection takes the cake. They cater to all wedding customs and house collections to suit. Their white gowns look oh so elegant when matched with lace and embroidered net. The Dress Shop further customises wedding wear and promises just a 3 week wait for that perfect, hand picked design.