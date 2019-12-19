The Footwear Collection At This 25-Year-Old Shoe Store Is On Point

We love places that have a history and from 60-year-old bakeries to tailors, we love what we like to call the museum effect - how the merch is up to date with the fashion trends and is budget-friendly as well. Saddler II falls under that category with their exhaustive collection of footwear. In the men’s section, we found dress boots, oxfords, loafers, and chappals starting INR 200. The chocolate brown cap toe boots look slick and gave us major 007 vibes. For the men who like it casual, they have all-day chappals that are super comfy. They also have chappals with acupressure for those who have a leg pain. We also found the coolest boots and brogues here. If you like the cowboy look you’ll love the brown boots with laces - pair that with a hat and you’re good to go, mate! Ladies, finding footwear for your formal attire can be a pain but not anymore. This store has several options and we are loving it. Check out their black pumps, that will go well with khaki trousers and a white shirt. Wear their black stilettos to your next meeting and we’re sure you’ll break a leg (haha, gotcha!). Not a fan of heels? We found a cute pair of flats with ribbons and glitter with a 70s vibe, which will go perfectly with a skirt. You will find loads of jhootis and flip-flops at this store, too.