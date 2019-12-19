Ladies! Chennai Now Has It's Very Own Lash Studio *Blink* *Blink* And We Cannot Keep Calm!

Always fancied those voluminous lashes? Tired of rolling your mascara wand? Fret no more! With The Lash Studio.in, you can get those longer, fuller lashes you've always dreamt of easily. Located in Nungambakkam, this studio is all about lashes, something Renuka Praveen, a certified lash artist from UK and founder of The Lash Studio felt was very much needed in Chennai. Offering both lash extensions and lash lifts, this place can surely make your eyes pop and lashes flutter in style.

Starting from INR 3500 are the lash extension services. If you are looking for fuller lashes all day long, this is something you can opt for. Depending on the nature of your lashes and the kind of volume you require, semi-permanent lash extensions are applied on top of your natural lashes. With options like 2D, 3D and 4D lash extensions, you can make your lashes look as dramatic as you like. Basic precautions like using oil-free makeup products and staying away from steams and saunas can help you easily maintain these extensions for three weeks, after which infills are required.

But if you're in it for a more natural look, you can go for lash lifts at The Lash Studio. Here the focus is given to the root of your natural lashes, lifting and curling them. You can even tint your lashes if needed! (Whatte wow!). This takes about 45 - 60 minutes and lasts for 4 weeks. Pretty cool right?