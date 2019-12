Chennai's Little Theatre is back with their traditional, 25th Christmas Pantomime, at the Museum Theater in Egmore. This musical always sees well-known performances and is entertaining for the whole family. This year's show is about Popaii in Hawaii, which is filled with foot-stomping music, songs and choreographed fight scenes. And oh, there are a lot of interactions between the audience and the actors too! Hurry, grab your tickets now and enjoy a jolly evening with the family.