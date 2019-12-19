With This Baker, It's All About Art Meeting Cake And It's Spectacular!

Started only in 2018, The Madras Pâtissière has our heart. An initiative of an internet-taught baker, Kavitha Murugan, this label is all about offering gorgeous cakes and bakes with both aesthetics and flavours on point! Taking pride in doling out beautiful cakes without compromising on quality, everything here is made with the freshest ingredients sourced both locally and internationally. Wedding cakes, celebration cakes, pound cakes, customized cupcakes, The Madras Pâtissière does it all and with such panache.

We particularly loved the watercolour cakes that they mostly get orders for. Using abstract patterns and pretty colour schemes, these look too good to devour (but you must)! Their fillings and frosting are equally decadent and comprise options like buttercream, mousse and cream cheese in flavours like vanilla, salted caramel, Nutella, mango (seasonal), white chocolate ganache and more. You can also deck up your cake with any additions of your choice - macarons, chocolates, liquor bottles, fresh flowers, fruits and more. There's absolutely no limit to beautifying here.

But it's the layered, speciality cakes from The Madras Pâtissière that we can't stop ogling over. Offering flavours like Naked Red Velvet, Vanilla Goodness, Blueberry White Chocolate Mousse Cake and more, these tall beauties look sinfully good. Our fave in this section is the 7 Layer Chocolate Cake that comes with hazelnut mousse, milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ganache and more, all slathered over layers of rich chocolate cake. Drooling, aren't you?

Not just cakes, their basic layer cakes can also be made into cupcakes. The minimum order for these is 6 pieces, as for cakes, it's 1 Kg. The Madras Pâtissière also is quite popular for their shiny, binge-worthy brownies. They also offer blondies, banana bread and are planning to add new flavours and dessert options to their menu and we cannot wait!