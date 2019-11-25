Get Awesome Custom-Made Bags From This Online Store

An online store, The Mojo Studio offers a curated collection of handbags that are nothing short of fabulous. Featuring a mix of tropical prints, intricate embroidery and bespoke patchwork, these bags make for the perfect hand accessories. It's their clutches that we love the most. From soft, pastel hues to jewelled red and green tones, and even black, these come in shapes of boxes, hexagons, capsules and squares. Their baroque, black bird clutch is a real piece of art and can go beautifully with both your ethnic as well as contemporary ensembles.

We are also eyeing their embroidered clutches with slings in soft hues of salmon pink and ruby red. The zardosi and kundan work really add that glam factor, and you can buy them at prices starting INR 3800. If you love potlis, The Mojo Studio has quite a few lovely ones, in metallic hues, along with batvas. They have only three-pieces in each design, so you don't have to worry about twinning with someone else. And if that's not exclusive enough for you, you can even get these bags customised for a change of colour, adding initials and more.

Their embroidered pins are quite fancy too and can be just the accessory you need to spruce up your jacket, your bag, cap - anything. These are available in interesting options like embroidered pandas, ducks, ice creams, roses, flowers and more. The Mojo Studio also specialises in trousseau packing services and can help curate wedding hampers. Just make sure you place requests for these well in advance.