Library On Wheels: This Adorable Van Brings 30K+ Books To Your Doorstep

'The Reading Project' is a library on wheels - a van that brings a fresh supply of books across various genres to your home and office. A tertiary of Stories Library Cafe in KK Nagar, this van has more than 30,000 books (Tamil and English). This van covers various areas of the city including Avadi on the West, Madhavaram in the North, and Navalur/Vandalur in the South. It’s a lending library where you can borrow up to 10 books per visit. Usually, they will call you before they come towards your area and you can go to the van and find your fave books. You can return the books the next time they cross your area. The monthly membership fee is priced at INR 300. The USP of this (excluding how awesome and convenient this van is) is to give people a personalised library experience. Since everyone’s getting busy and many of us prefer Netflix n chill over going to a physical library and picking out books, this van brings the library to our doorstep. The Reading Project is big on corporate tours and is tied up with companies like L&T and Reddington. On select days, the library van will arrive at the office building on a fixed day in a month and will be stationed there anywhere from a few hours to an entire day based on the number of users. The minimum subscription fee starts from INR 2,000 and up to 25 employees can borrow a maximum of four books each. Fond of going to libraries? Head to the cafe and check out their library!