You Are Not A Chennaiite If You Don't Own A Gown From This Label!

Knowing a trust-worthy tailor/designer is one of the most important things in life. And we seldom share details about our secret designers, but we will give it to you, this one time! Check out The Stitches in Ashok Nagar. Run by Durga Gobinath, The Stitches is a label that does a lot of things - traditional blouses, wedding attires, Indowestern gowns, skirts, and crop tops, dresses, and kids clothes.

Converting an old Kancheepuram saree into a gown is one of their fortes. Have a saree with a largish zari border, you know what to do! The latest to their addition is their bandhini shrug that you can pair with a plain black top and denim, to nail the Indo-western look. They also have several gown options with Madras checks.



We particularly like how elegant singer Shakthisree Gopalan looks in the yellow crop top and sunflower long skirt. Plain white formal shirts and block print skirts are the norms of the day, and we love this combo by The Stitches. They have a specific stripe and floral collection of tops and skirts that can be perfect for that casual evening. For the kutti chuttis, they have skirt and blouse sets, pattu pavadai sets and dresses that will make the little one look adorb.

Their stitching charges start from INR 1,000 for bridal blouses.