Men, Dress Up With Suave Ethnic Clothes From This Boutique

Suiting up won't feel like work anymore with The Swayamvar. Located in T Nagar, this men's clothing boutique will help you up your suave with their exquisite collection of suits, sherwanis, kurtas, and Indo-western clothes. The decor of the store is top-notch and it'll make your search for what you're looking for super smooth. Starting with the ethnic section, they've got kurtas and kurta sets. If you're not into extremely traditional kurtas, The Swayamvar has a range of simple kurtas in cotton and linen with geometric and tie and dye prints. Sport these with a pair of jeans and you'll look effortlessly flawless. Our fave is the pastel coloured kurtas as they go with darker colours perfectly. The kurtas are priced from INR 2,000. Getting wedding ready? The Swayamvar has you covered - their collection of sherwanis and royal kurtas will get you wedding ready in a jiffy. Some sherwanis come with embroidery and stonework, while others have intricate ethnic prints. Our fave is the gold and maroon sherwani with embroidered crown patterns and chunky buttons. They've got a collection of chic suits as well, so check it out!